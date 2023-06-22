Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFRD. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after buying an additional 1,194,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 941,426 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,991,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 80.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,071,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,507,000 after buying an additional 478,145 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Weatherford International by 274.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 469,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

WFRD stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.79. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $70.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

