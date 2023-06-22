Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Weatherford International accounts for 1.4% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,869,000 after buying an additional 376,228 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

WFRD traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.00. 77,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.79. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $70.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

