Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $380.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.17.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.31 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.14.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,858 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 7.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $5,305,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $4,672,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.