Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Reduced by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,487 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $345,861,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.29. 2,376,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,748,627. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

