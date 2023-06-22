Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $155.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

