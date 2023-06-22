Westaim (CVE:WED) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.73

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.73 and last traded at C$3.68, with a volume of 24811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Westaim from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.
Westaim Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$520.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 27.60.
About Westaim
The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.
