Westaim (CVE:WED) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.73

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.73 and last traded at C$3.68, with a volume of 24811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Westaim from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

The firm has a market cap of C$520.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 27.60.

Westaim ( CVE:WED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.49 million for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 91.36% and a return on equity of 26.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 0.8040541 EPS for the current year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

