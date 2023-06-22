Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 52,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 35,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Western Resources Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.96.

About Western Resources

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

