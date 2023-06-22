WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Hits $15.28 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $15.28 million and $233,997.24 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00286730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015822 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003361 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

