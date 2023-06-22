Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,740 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 657,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 91,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAI opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

