Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 614 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

