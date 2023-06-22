Whitener Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $553,718,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

