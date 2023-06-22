Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $975,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $238.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.28 and its 200 day moving average is $189.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $247.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

