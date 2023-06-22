Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Tri-Continental by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 172,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $29.91.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

