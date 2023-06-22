Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,395 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.95 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

