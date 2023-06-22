Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 2.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.7 %

ROK stock opened at $320.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $321.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.