Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

