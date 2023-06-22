Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,251 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Kraft Heinz Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.
Kraft Heinz Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Featured Stories
