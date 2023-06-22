Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,251 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

