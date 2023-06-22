Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 918 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,436,000 after acquiring an additional 979,853 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,734,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after purchasing an additional 410,806 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,396,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37,966 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 196,296 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

