WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 95,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 56,416 shares.The stock last traded at $81.82 and had previously closed at $81.77.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEDJ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 408,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,570,000 after acquiring an additional 237,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 113,442 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,631,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 80.8% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 195,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 87,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $5,378,000.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

