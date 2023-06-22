Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Confluent Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,223. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866,477 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,788. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

