World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Down 4.3%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $122.80 and last traded at $129.36. Approximately 24,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 82,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a current ratio of 17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.80 million, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $160.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $477,818.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,623,638.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $55,328.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,714.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $477,818.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,623,638.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,574 shares of company stock worth $1,051,199. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in World Acceptance by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in World Acceptance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 76,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 1,359.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 73,996 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Further Reading

