World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,969,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 561% from the previous session’s volume of 448,944 shares.The stock last traded at $22.28 and had previously closed at $22.30.

World Kinect Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

About World Kinect

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

