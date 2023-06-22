X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.35. 11,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 16,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $285,000.

About X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

