Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

