Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.08% from the stock’s current price.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $2,169,759.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,211,689.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xponential Fitness news, COO Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $734,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $2,169,759.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,211,689.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,970 shares of company stock worth $13,388,422. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth $448,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

