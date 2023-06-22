XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.41 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. XYO has a market cap of $45.41 million and $329,059.85 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013912 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,079.29 or 0.99908681 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

