Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 636 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 551,639.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 336,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 336,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after buying an additional 191,928 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 3.9 %

VSCO traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.59. 669,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.