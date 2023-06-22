Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $71.29. 814,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,029. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

