Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Shares Up 6.4%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. 590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.
Yellow Cake Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
