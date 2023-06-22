Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 405.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $136.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.54. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.