YUSD Stablecoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $218.45 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.45 million and approximately $5,570.87 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.01211661 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $241.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

