Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 506,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 699,800 shares.The stock last traded at $25.99 and had previously closed at $25.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.43. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 177.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.21 million. Analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zai Lab by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.