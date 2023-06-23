21,072 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,130,000 after buying an additional 9,822,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.16. 34,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

