2,817 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.3% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,372,761 shares of company stock worth $528,560,900 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $455.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $458.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

