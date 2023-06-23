32,462 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,272. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

