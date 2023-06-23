3,983 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 499,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after buying an additional 98,432 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 134,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 722,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

