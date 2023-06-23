415,514 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 415,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned 0.63% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 34,916 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 170,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

In other news, Director Joseph Morea sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $36,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ILPT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 195,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.06%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

