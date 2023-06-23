4,976 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.