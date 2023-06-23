7,127 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in shares of GSK by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GSK by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in GSK by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,832 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in GSK by 1,007.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,948,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.28. 1,934,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,255. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. On average, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

