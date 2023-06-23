9,741 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 420,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,517. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

