97,478 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000. Conagra Brands makes up approximately 2.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 561,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,886. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.