AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. AAR comprises approximately 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.43% of AAR worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AAR by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,552 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $796,722.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,023.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AAR news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $796,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,023.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 11,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $657,984.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,898.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

