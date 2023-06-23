Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Abcam from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Abcam Price Performance

Abcam stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. Abcam has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abcam Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 207,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 143,102 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $19,749,000. 2Xideas AG acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $9,294,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 383,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 162,719 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

