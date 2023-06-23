Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Abcam from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.
Abcam Price Performance
Abcam stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. Abcam has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
