Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.59

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 2124514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Abcam by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 311,896 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

