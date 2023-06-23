Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.59

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 2124514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
