Acadian Timber Corp. (ACAZF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2158 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Acadian Timber Stock Performance
ACAZF opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $13.58.
About Acadian Timber
