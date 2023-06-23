Acadian Timber Corp. (ACAZF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2158 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

ACAZF opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in forest management including planning, growing, harvesting, marketing and sales of trees in order to realize value from its timberlands, selling its fibre to regional consumers including lumber mills, pulp, and paper mills and other buyers of primary forest products. The company was founded on December 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Edmundston, Canada.

