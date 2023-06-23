Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Milestone Resources Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 6.7% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned 0.07% of Accenture worth $119,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,625,000 after acquiring an additional 223,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Accenture by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.55.

Accenture stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.31. 789,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,461. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.22. The company has a market cap of $189.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

