Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,949 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 900.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

