Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 8,555.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dover by 21.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DOV opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average is $143.68. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

