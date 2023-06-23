Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3,027.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.56.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $456.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.00 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

