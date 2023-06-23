Accurate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 0.7% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in CSX by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 17.5% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 62,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 77.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,083,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after buying an additional 472,530 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 27.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
